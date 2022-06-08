'Buy YouTube' Trends After Elon Musk Takes a Dig at 'Scam Ads All Over Their Site'

After Elon Musk’s bungled Twitter deal, it would seem people want him to buy YouTube now. They got the idea thanks to Musk himself. “YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads," Musk tweeted, and followed it up with a meme on YouTube’s policy against people swearing as opposed to when there are “obvious scam ads all over their site." The last time that Musk publicly expressed dissatisfaction with a social media platform, there was a Twitter deal on the way. People, hence, are making their demands in advance. With Musk, there’s no knowing what’s just a joke and what’s about to turn into a deal worth billions of dollars. The world’s richest man sure likes to keep his followers guessing on his next move.

Elon Musk buying things is a bit of a thing on Twitter. Not something comes out of it every single time, though. Case in point: Musk recently tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in." As per National Institute of Drug Abuse, the original recipe for Coca-Cola actually contained traces of cocaine, eliminated only in 1929 during the US’ Prohibition Era.

Elon Musk’s (now put off) Twitter takeover for around $44 billion brought on a slew of requests for him to buy a lot of companies. While a host of Twitter users suggested other purposes that the Tesla boss could have invested this money in, many memers requested him to take over other organisations as well. It became a meme template where people have been tweeting as Musk, claiming he’s buying Australia or McDonald’s in order to fix all the ice cream machines.

