Buyer Orders 50-inch Samsung TV Online, Finds Out it's 44 Inches After Measuring it

Most of the time, it can be helpful to read customer reviews before making a purchasing decision on any product. However, a recent image circulated online casts doubt on both the veracity of the reviews and the general lack of understanding among people in today’s society.

A screenshot of an odd Amazon review for a 50-inch Samsung TV that was recently circulated online showed the reviewer complaining that he had received a 44-inch TV. The review was titled “false advertisement" and it read, “Purchased the Samsung 8 series TU8000 50".

“After unpacking I found that the 50″ purchased was actually 44″. How’s that! The box is only 49″ there is no way with the foam protection the TV could be 50". See pictures and video. This is a scam."

To establish that he had received a smaller TV than what he had ordered, the reviewer also uploaded a photo of himself measuring the TV screen. 642 individuals found this review useful, according to the image. You can assume that the man has been scammed based just on reading the review and examining the circumstances. But it’s not until you see the image of the TV measurement that you realise the buyer wasn’t duped and had indeed received the right-sized TV. Instead of measuring the screen diagonally as is customary, the man measured it horizontally which would change the measurement to become smaller.

The user who shared the screenshot of the review tweeted “We’re gonna go extinct. Change my mind." This tweet sparked a Twitter debate with the comments section split into two teams, one that knew that the TV screen is measured diagonally and one that just learned about this from the tweeted image.

One user commented, “Well, screens have always been measured on their diagonals. But you make a fair point – apparently not everyone knows about this."

Another wrote, “If only Pythagoras was around."

A third user commented, “I legit received a call at my former law firm about a similar situation. I asked the lady how she measured the TV as she said she didn’t even take it out of the box. They measured the top of the TV. She was surprised that TV’s are measured diagonally. Quickest consultation ever."

Even more astonishing is the fact that not only the reviewer but also the 642 readers who considered the review useful are not aware of how TV screen sizes are determined.

