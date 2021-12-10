BuzzCut: The Cost of Going Viral on the Real People Behind the Memes

BuzzCut is News18’s new series where we break down a recent trend on the Internet and delve deep into Internet-culture to understand why it’s causing a stir on the Internet.

The underlying principle of memes is simple and the most complex thing in the world: the human experience. Is the human condition so easily classifiable and capable of being slotted into universal templates? Memes would have you believe it’s so- that we are all really more similar than we might like to believe. Gen Z finds itself especially attracted to this mode of communication that lets you speak with words that are not your own and hence, offers you a degree of separation from whatever its impact could be. But what about the people behind the memes, the ones who are sacrificed at the altar of an easy laugh? They are real people whose real, lived experiences have now become universal, distorted, misconstrued, reconstructed and enriched. Add onto that the fact that what people find funny or cringe has a very specific class angle, and you will realise that virality doesn’t tax the rich, either. Time and again, the memes have talked back, but are we listening?

The ‘Kacha Badam’ man

Bhuban Badyakar, the street vendor from West Bengal whose song to sell peanuts went viral, recently approached the police to help him stake a claim on the profits that the song earned. “My song is everywhere on the internet, but am not earning a single rupee. I want to copyright my song and get a share in the profits my song is bringing others," he told Zee 24 Ghanta Live. The dichotomy of fame doesn’t apply for people like Bhuban; he does not see adulation or glamour, but the only thing that remains of fame when you take away all the positives: virality.

There are countless remixes of Bhuban’s song on YouTube, with many vloggers even claiming it to be their own. “I am a simple guy from a village. I want the police to help me get the credit and the profits I deserve for the song. Many had warned me against coming to the police saying that someone might harm me. But am glad I have finally come," Bhuban told Zee 24 Ghanta Live.

Sandy Saha

If you think the mention of this name makes any serious subject lose credibility, think again. On the surface, he seems to have capitalised his Internet virality, having ended up in MTV Roadies and a niche Bengali comedy show as well. He does not seem to care that he is viciously trolled online, the abuses almost always centering around his sexuality and departure from what’s traditionally considered “masculine". From queerphobic and transphobic slurs to graphic threats of assault, the comments under Saha’s Facebook videos have it all. Yet, he seems to be unrelenting. He makes more of what entertains people and simultaneously draws the most vitriol from them. It should make one wonder why he is among a growing number of people from queer and marginalised communities who deliberately heighten the characteristics that set them apart, to bawdy comic effect (think Nouman Khan, Deepak Kalal). Even though Saha is openly gay and says there is no tragic backstory to him, the trend remains worrying, almost as if, whether intentionally or not, this is the only way that people from queer communities with no obvious financial advantage have been finding to enter the mainstream.

Ranu Mondal

From singing at the Ranaghat railway station to singing with Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal is said to have lost her head due to her newfound fame and affluence, and has become the stuff of memes. There is widespread criticism levelled against her, all having begun from a video which showed her refusing a “fan" for a selfie, asking them not to touch her. The memes rolled in thereafter, ranging from showing her in extreme makeup, to those offering her a ride back to the station. The most popular joke of all: her celebrity status, asking “How dare you not be a traditionally attractive, affluent woman and still believe in your own celebrity?" Pretending that this is about talent or lack thereof would be fallacious, because people go viral on social media for far less talent than Mondal’s.

‘Hide the Pain Harold’

The ‘hide your pain Harold’ meme showing an elderly man smiling through gritted teeth used to be all the rage on the Internet back when memes were still reliant on stock photos being morphed into different situations. Over the years, it no longer remains popular, but of late, old meme templates have been making a comeback, which somehow heightens their cringe factor.

In an interview to LAD Bible back in 2018, the then 72-year-old Harold revealed he had been devastated by his Internet notoriety. He had once said yes to a photographer who wanted to take some of his holiday pictures, not knowing what stock photos were. After he uploaded them on Google images to see how it worked, the viral meme was born, its virality shocking and disorienting him. In the interview, he wanted it to be known that he is more than “just a funny guy with a painful smile".

The Patterns

The list could go on. Among the others would be Ghyslian Raza, the ‘Star Wars kid’ who was secretly recorded by classmates as he wielded an imaginary lightsaber. His parents went on to sue the families of those classmates for $250,000 for the mental distress caused to Raza, as per a report by Mental Floss. ‘The Epic Boobs Girl’ meme began with a woman posting a photo of her own body on her own page, which went on to be published on various other platforms without her permission. The Press Complaints Commission rejected her privacy complaint about the pictures being published on Loaded magazine with the headline “Wanted! The epic boobs girl!" It went on to describe her as having the “best breasts on the block".

Notice a pattern here? It’s not just the fact that these are all people caught in unfortunate moments, or have been dealt a poor hand by fate. They are marginalised in different ways: some are poor, some are old, some are simply women. While some have capitalised on their Internet fame, some have succumbed to it. Virality does not mean fame which comes with benefits - for a lot of people, it means disadvantages, even if the ‘meme’ consumed is in a positive light. The memes we consume are pointing towards something, and it’s time we looked closer.

