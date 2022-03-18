BuzzFix: Coping Mechanism to Trauma Dumping, This Viral TikTok Trend is Raising Questions

Online trends are here to stay. Like them or hate them, but you cannot ignore them. One of the latest trends to emerge recently has users sharing the most traumatic moments in their lives while trying to keep it “funny." Trending as the ‘Gangnam Style’ trend, users start the videos by recalling a fond memory of their life, which suddenly cuts to a traumatic ending to the memory with Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ playing in the background of animation. In one of the viral videos, a user shared how their high school teacher told the class about her loneliness and died by suicide in the classroom the next day. While in another viral clip, a user shared about setting up a camera in her room because she was hearing some noises at night, only to find a stranger staring at her while she was sleeping. Although most of the users might be taking part in the trend without giving it much thought, there could be more reasons behind them that need to be addressed.

While such trends of people sharing such personal experiences with strangers online can be assumed to be a coping mechanism, experts believe all users do not think of it like that. “When you recall a traumatic experience, the negative attachment that was there with that particular incident reduces because you have added humour to it. We call it a more adaptive way of coping. But if it becomes viral on social media, then we need to find out if it really is a coping strategy or copying strategy, where just because someone else is doing it, I must also do the same. And if I’m copying instead of coping, it gets difficult to know which incident actually needs to be shared with humour and which incident should not be shared on social media," said Dr Suchismita Sinha, former HOD and faculty member of the Psychology Department, Sarojini Naidu College for Women, Kolkata, and President of the Institute of Stress Management.

Apart from giving rise to debates about coping mechanisms, such trends are important examples of trauma dumping on social media, that GenZ seems to normalise. Although not a medical term yet, trauma dumping can be defined as sharing traumatic experiences/memories with people without asking if they are comfortable or emotionally available to receive them.

Yes, it is not wrong to assume that the users sharing such information mean no harm and probably look for like-minded people who validate their emotions, however, it can be triggering for a major part of the online community, who did not sign up for it.

While many users dump trauma as a coping mechanism that eases their pain, there is a range of other methods that might help them. A report in Psychology Today suggests keeping a journal for expressing negative emotions, practicing mindfulness, and talking to a therapist as alternative methods. However, if these things seem unhelpful, finding the right people who are emotionally available to consume such personal experiences could be the key.

“Whenever you see someone who has gone through a similar experience, try to connect with the person. Possibly a friend or an acquaintance. Share your emotions with them. And share it over a call or a cup of coffee. Sharing each other’s trauma where both of you can relate with it will make you feel lighter. You should come to terms with the trauma and try to come out of it rather than avoiding it, escaping from it, or dumping it," said Dr Sinha.

Yes, we all feel like sharing our grievances from time to time in order to help with the pain, however, it only makes sense to first make sure the other people are emotionally available.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

