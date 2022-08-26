BuzzFix: Could Finland PM Sanna Marin's Party Debate Signal the Rise of a New Leader?

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 36, has been haunted by specters of seemingly insignificant matters such as partying and selfies since the beginning of her tenure, despite her steadfast and no-nonsense leadership within the centre-left space. In 2021, a study conducted by NATO’s Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence found that Marin and female Finnish ministers in her cabinet received a disproportionate volume of abusive messages on Twitter. “A startling portion of this abuse contained both latent and overtly sexist language, as well as sexually explicit language," the study states.

Sanna Marin vs Sexism vs Political Criticism

Advertisement

Marin told Vogue in 2020 that in every position she has ever held, her gender has always been the “starting point"- that she’s a “young woman". It’s no surprise that a sexist world that questions the decision-making capabilities of women even in regular situations would take Marin to task when it came to running a country. This, coupled with the fact that Marin’s age implies inexperience, left her particularly vulnerable to “criticism". When a misogynist means to critique a woman, even on the off chance that the grounds for criticism are valid, the path taken becomes sexist and abusive. But is actual political criticism against Marin’s self-described “boisterous" partying valid?

Advertisement

Marin and partying have had a fraught history. The association did not bode well for Marin when the latest video of her partying leaked onto social media. In 2021, as per The Guardian, she apologised for going to a Helsinki club after being exposed to Covid-19; she had gone without her official phone and hence missed a message telling her to isolate herself. She later tested negative for Covid-19. The current criticism- the kind that’s not blatantly sexist- hinges not on a fastidious pseudo-morality, but on a perceived lack of dependability. As per an Associated Press report, Anu Koivonen, a professor of gender studies at Finland’s University of Turku, said that Marin was more under fire for letting her guard down at a place from where a leak happened- an apparent “judgement lapse". This school of belief has to be separated from the one propagated by those who would cheer for Australian PM Anthony Albanese chugging beer at a rock concert but berate Marin for doing something similar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The New Leader

Speaking of the Western world, it’s the best of times. It’s the worst of times. On one hand, there is a call to abolish gender as a concept; on the other, women’s right to abortion in the US has vanished. While the Covid-19 pandemic ended the world as we knew it, there was a simultaneous push among certain sections to make up for lost time. Marin’s tenure as Prime Minister has almost entirely unfolded in unprecedented times. Could she be the prototype for the emerging new leader- one who leads a nation and also won’t apologise for letting her hair down on the weekends? The pandemic created a new generation of people who feel increasingly unmoored in the world and its traditions. The leaders who have been moulded by a world in upheaval, such as Marin, may not adhere to the clichéd behavioural ideals that were demanded from leaders preceding them.

Advertisement

Perhaps, we should also prepare for leaders who are more radically different, considering the “pandemic babies" who have never known a world without looming physical anxiety. “I am human and I too sometimes long for joy, light, and fun amidst these dark clouds," Marin has said, holding back tears, as per AFP. It would not be surprising if the next generation of leaders are starkly unconventional. While no one would be willing to vouch for the morality of people in positions of power in the first place, Gen Z leaders might just take a more amoral approach to leadership stylistics.

Just like the humanization of celebrities due to social media which hauled them squarely to the ground from the world of stars, younger politicians might be eschewing restrictive pedestals. Take, for instance, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who proactively uses social media to disseminate information and has to shut down those targeting her with sexist attacks regularly.

Or teen activist Olivia Julianna, who, after she was body-shamed by US Representative Matt Gaetz on Twitter, went on to raise $1 million for abortion access funds and then some more.

Marin, like them, had also instantly struck a chord with the younger generation and after the scandal, continues to get their support. Finnish women have been uploading #SolidarityWithSanna messages with videos of themselves dancing. People like her could well be the flagbearers of a different kind of leadership when it comes to liberal politics.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here