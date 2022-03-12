BuzzFix: Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Other Billionaires' Hot Takes Aren't 'Advice'

What’s common among Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos? Apart from the fact that they are billionaires, they have been known to supply really bad hot takes disguised as advice here and there. It’s 2022 and after years of a raging pandemic, the working class and those languishing within the labyrinthine class system otherwise are done with “advice" from billionaires. Too many have been lured time and again by the American Dream that rests on hard work and aspiration as the premise for individual success. Now more than ever, after the pandemic has decimated physical as well as mental strength in too many aspects, people from all walks of life are waking up to the basic class theory that hard work alone could not make a Musk out of them. Generational wealth, race privilege (caste privilege in India), on the other hand, may have something to do with it.

Kim Kardashian

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian recently stirred up a storm when she told Variety that women need to work harder. She lamented in the interview, where she came to promote her new family reality TV programme, that people don’t appear to want to work for their money. “Get up and work," Kim said. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days." All of this while no two classes in the world have the same 24 hours, and Kim herself celebrated her 40th birthday on a private tropical island during the pandemic when millions were infected with Covid-19.

Advertisement

Elon Musk

As per a Times of India report, Elon Musk’s recent advice to young people wanting to do something big was to try to be more “useful". Granted, he spoke about contributing more than one consumes, he also managed to add that a college degree wasn’t necessary in the pursuit of greatness, citing names like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Larry Ellison. Apart from the racial privilege enjoyed by these people, they also belong from a vastly different generation with its economic challenges quite unlike those of contemporary times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musk, however, stands by his “self-made" narrative. It’s a different matter altogether that successful self-made people with no generational wealth or other privilege are only outliers. For the common person, material success is still a gamble.

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flew into Glasgow COP26 summit on a private jet last year and pledged $2 billion to protect the environment through the Bezos Earth Fund. He addressed the climate conference and talked about the importance of stopping deforestation and making Amazon carbon-neutral by 2040. Amazon has been called out multiple times for its destructive impact on the environment. Amazon’s carbon footprint has reportedly increased every year since 2018, emitting 60 million metric tonnes of CO2 in 2020. Bezos’ investment in a space race with billionaires of the world and allegations of tax evasion were also pointed out by Twitterati.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates celebrated his 66th birthday in the company of Bezos last year, on a superyacht off the coast of Turkey. Bezos was among the fifty guests invited at Gates’ private party beside the Mediterranean. As per a report by Daily Mail, Bezos travelled to Gates’ superyacht by helicopter: a 120-mile round trip between Govoka and resort town Fethiye. Both tycoons have been slammed as hypocrites for their speeches on the need to combat climate change, when pitched against the collective carbon emissions made by the superyacht and the chopper. The Daily Mail report stated that the jet used to fuel helicopters emits 21.095 pounds of carbon dioxide per gallon burned, which puts down the emissions made by Bezos’s helicopter at 215 pounds of carbon dioxide. Similarly, the yacht that the billionaires partied in, emits roughly 19 tons of carbon dioxide per day.

Elon Musk could probably smell the irony from Mars if he tried.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.