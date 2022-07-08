Buzzfix: Is Cancel Culture Really a Threat or a Form of Answerability?

In the past few years, the idea that a person can be “cancelled" has become a hot topic for debate. In other words, cancel culture can be defined as the boycott of a person, in most cases, a public figure, who has done something that others find objectionable. From Ellen DeGeneres, Gal Gadot to JK Rowling, Vanessa Hudgens and Elon Musk, all these people were “cancelled" during the pandemic.

While some of them were perceived to be tone-deaf to people’s problems, others were called out for serious allegations of racism and transphobia. For many, this process of publicly boycotting has become a prominent tool of social justice. It has become a way of combating through collective action. However, conservative politicians support the argument that cancel culture has now gone way too out of control. For them, it has become a senseless form of social media mob rule.

In July 2020, JK Rowling became one among the 152 celebrities to have signed an open letter against the cancel culture. Noam Chomsky and Gloria Steinem also signed it. In the letter, which was published in Harper’s Magazine, Rowling said that she was “proud to sign this letter in defence of a foundational principle of a liberal society: open debate and freedom of thought and speech." This came after Rowling was cancelled by hundreds of Harry Potter fans and actors including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. She was cancelled following her derogatory, offensive comments on trans people. The author, through her series of tweets, said that trans women were not real women, and supported another anti-trans activist who called them ‘men in dresses.’ They described hormones and surgery for transgender people as “a new kind of conversion therapy."

Rowling, however, managed to find solidarity from some of her friends. Actor Ralph Fineness said, “I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational."

After two such different perspectives, the question that arises is if Cancel Culture goes against the freedom of speech and expression or is it really just a form of accountability?

Cancel Culture and Comedy

In a 2018 interview, comedian Norm MacDonald, while referring to cancelled comedians such as Louis CK and Roseanne Barr said, “There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day." This came after both of them lost jobs and fans that year. The cancel culture has had a major impact on comedy.

In a recent interview with Irish Times, Mr Bean fame Rowan Atkinson said, it’s “comedy’s job to offend."

“It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential," Atkinson further added. He continued to say that every joke has a victim and that is the definition of it. “Someone or something or an idea is made to look ridiculous," he stated. He is not the only comedian to voice his opinion against this. Earlier, Jerrod Carmichael said that the social phenomenon is “made up" for political and financial purposes. “If you make art and it causes some contention or it causes some whatever, I mean, that’s part of it, but the cancellation thing, I think that’s just to give boring people something interesting to talk about, like a ghost villain," he said.

A flawed idea?

Some are of opinion that it is the name given to the entire idea which makes it so flawed. Simply put, the term “Cancel Culture" in itself is considered to be negative. This terminology implies that it has become the audience’s habit to cancel celebrities.

Previously, actor LeVar Burton suggested the entire idea should be recast as “consequence culture." While speaking to the hosts of The View, he said, “I think it’s misnamed. I think we have a consequence culture. And that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in the society, whereas they haven’t ever been in this country."

If you go a little back in history, you will be surprised to know that this is not something that is new. For instance, Jane Fonda got cancelled when she protested against the Vietnam War. Also, in 2003 popular American band Dixie Chicks, now called the Chicks, criticised the then US President George Bush for America’s invasion of Iraq. After this, they received colossal criticism and backlash.

People have been getting “cancelled" even before cancel culture became a thing.

The only difference is that now we have social media, a worldwide platform to express your opinion in a uniquely heightened manner. Celebrities can be easily called out through a tweet, an Instagram post, or a blog. And considering the herd mentality in which social media functions, it is not so difficult to go with the flow.

Cancel Culture comes as an extremely complicated phenomenon- one that may not mean complete ostracization in some cases. Take Logan Paul for example. Paul, a star YouTuber, became the Internet’s number 1 enemy after the infamous vlog he shot in 2018 at the Aokigahara forest or the “suicide forest" in Japan. Four years later, Paul is at his Prime with a successful podcast, a signed WWE contract, and has made boxing cool for the GenZ.

Louis CK is back on stage. Rowling is tweeting away.

