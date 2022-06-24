BuzzFix | Queer, Confused, With No Maternal Instinct: The Worst Person(s) in the World

Watching Renate Reinsve’s Julie in Joachim Trier’s ‘The Worst Person in the World,’ many of us immediately thought of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag.’ While ‘Fleabag’ has become something of a smash hit, popular consciousness has been tardy in taking note of Fleabag’s lesser-known sister Lulu from ‘Crashing.’ The latter series came out much before ‘Fleabag’ or ‘The Worst Person in the World,’ way back in 2016, and it had a preoccupation very similar to Fleabag’s and Julie’s: the confusion of desire and coming-of-age-redux. The world may end many times during one’s lifetime as generational consciousness begins to follow revolutionary growth instead of evolutionary patters in the age of Twitter.

The Confused Ones

Advertisement

A friend recently told me a story from when she first started attending college. She dated a girl, left her for a boy, only to break up with him to return to the girl once again. No one had publicly called it a moral failing, but for a long time to come, she wondered if she would be gently teased as the “Confused One". Even though it didn’t really contain the sting of censure, it still became an immediate indictment of sorts. A woman as young as her was not to be allowed to examine the shapeshifter called Desire; her passions necessarily had to have value, an end goal, a strength, and a commitment.

Confusion and transformative desire are privileges accorded to only those women who have the time and social capital to ponder life apart from living in it. Julie, Fleabag and Lulu are all at different junctures of the same road called Desire and fortunately for them, they have the time to think about it. As the world shifts around the Nowhere-woman, she becomes aware that we’ve been lied to: it turns out that there is, after all, more than a singular way of being a woman.

Advertisement

Fleabag famously says, “I want someone to tell me what to wear every morning. I want someone to tell me what to eat, what to like, what to hate, what to rage about, what to listen to, what bands to like, what to buy tickets for, what to joke about, what not to joke about. I want someone to tell me what to believe in… I want someone to tell me how to live my life because so far [Father] I think I’ve been getting it wrong."

Advertisement

Her sentiment is echoed more in the voice of Julie’s partner Aksel than in Julie’s own, when he finds out, one fine day, that his sexist “humour" is no longer received with the indulgent chuckle and head-shake as it had been earlier. As he bemoans getting “cancelled" in an emotional scene in front of an attentive, understanding Julie, it becomes abundantly clear that the film itself did not intend to cancel him. ‘The Worst Person in the World’ finds an embattled middle ground for all its characters. Naturally, Aksel might have been the more eligible candidate when it comes to debating the status as the worst person in the world, but it’s Julie who does so.

Advertisement

Queer, square, and no maternal instinct

Advertisement

Even though Trier has said that ‘The Worst Person…’ is the story of one particular woman and not of The Modern Woman, perception, both by the self and by the other, is a phenomenon that’s perhaps more problematised for women in general. At one point, as Aksel and Julie bicker over wanting kids (he wants them now, she wants them at some point), he asks her what the obstacle is: “What has to happen first?" A lack of maternal instinct and an argument over a male partner who wants everything to happen on his terms (as alleged by Julie) are still things that don’t veer off the path of traditional femininity, not really. In that way, Fleabag is a far more radical contemplator than Julie is. Fleabag’s queerness and sexual fluidity may have something to do with it. Her confusion is not regarding finding love and questioning motherhood, but regarding the nature of her desire itself. Queerness is so far off the trodden path that as an extension of it, one could be forced or emboldened to examine the nature of their desire more squarely.

For instance, Jacques Audiard’s “Paris, 13th District" shows Nora (Noémie Merlant) finding the zenith of her desire in the figure of Amber Sweet, a woman who is literally a reflection of herself (at one point Nora is mistaken for Amber), who is as lonely, as sweet, but freer. In the final scene, as they finally meet after many a video rendezvous, Nora falls to the ground, almost in an expression of “la petite mort". Before them, there are hints of the Questioning Woman in Clementine (Kate Winslet) in “The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", who delivers an iconic speech against the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope: “Joel, I’m not a concept. Too many guys think I’m a concept or I complete them or I’m going to make them alive, but I’m just a f***ed up girl who is looking for my own peace of mind. Don’t assign me yours."

Julie and Fleabag are not the only recent heroines agonising over themselves. In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2021 film “The Lost Daughter", Leda (Olivia Colman) and Nina (Dakota Johnson) face a similar conundrum, but they are deeper into the web as they have already made their choices and come to face the consequences once they have already unfolded. Leda, as an older woman, watches her maternal instinct shift and shape around her after having already made a commitment and broken it.

Lulu from “Crashing" is arguably the most vulnerable of the lot, with perhaps the most individual story out of the three. None of what Lulu does is intended to be a statement; she is the one who is truly amoral, acting on instinct, not stopping to painstakingly self-flagellate over any of her misgivings. She brashly rides the waves of her desire, watches with little to no self-chastisement as Anthony, her best friend whom she may or may not be in love with, serves his fiancé Kate some curry in which Lulu has thrown up (it’s a long story). There is nothing virginal or “pure" about the nature of Lulu’s desire.

Crime, punishment and Bollywood

I try to think of the Confused Woman in Bollywood films and surprisingly, Sara Ali Khan’s Zoe from “Love Aaj Kal 2" comes to mind. The film tanked for many of its cinematic failures, currently has a measly 4.7 rating on IMDB but in mainstream Bollywood, she might have to do by way of this emerging genre of heroines. Imtiaz Ali’s films are widely criticised for using women as agents of character development for the men, but somehow, his are also the films that portray women characters as having relationship qualms that aren’t necessarily concrete. “Love Aaj Kal 2" was a muddled film in general, and that could be why Zoe was muddled, too. She faces the false binary of career vs love that only exists for women and emerges out of it whole, as the film self-congratulatorily accords moral high ground to Veer (Kartik Aaryan) who tells Zoe, “Aana toh puri tarah aana, varna aana hi mat“. The message seems to be, though not in as many words, that a woman could not be whole without being wholly devoted to a man.

Zoe’s cousin is Deepika Padukone’s Veronica from “Cocktail", who faces the music that’s louder and way more punitive. Veronica, unbridled in her sexuality, faces the most horrendous of punishments that Bollywood films can think of meting out to their offending women: not getting the man. In fact, Veronica loses it all- friendship, family, love and faces the vast, expansive urban loneliness all alone, for the simple offence of not being enough like Meera, a sage-like Mary Sue played by Diana Penty. Meera’s virtues, which include a blind, unquestioning devotion to a belligerent husband, are rewarded in the end with the affections of Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), a character who would choose Veronica to sleep with but Meera to marry for obvious reasons and with no redeemable traits in sight.

Queerness has only just begun the uphill climb from being comedic material to getting the social-issue-film treatment in Bollywood. Yet, millennial women in India remain as steadfastly aboard the “Streetcar Named Desire" as they do anywhere else in the world.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.