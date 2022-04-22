BuzzFix: The Beginner's Guide to Surviving an IPL Season on Desi Internet

It’s IPL season on Twitter- and elsewhere, but mostly on Twitter. If you, like some of us, have had to quickly leave some heated IPL-related discussions because of an emergency phone call a few times in the past month, then we’ve got you covered. Full disclosure: the only type of Cricket some of us are interested in is the insect, and even on our best days, most of us aren’t that into insects. If I really wanted to watch grown men bay for each other’s blood (because women’s cricket is obviously not the “real deal"), I would rather turn on the news than hear IPL fanatics argue over a game. “It’s not just a game, it’s an emotion, it’s a way to bring the country-" etc, we get it. If you aren’t particularly moved by this specific emotion, then here’s your mini-guide on surviving on the Internet during IPL season. Usefulness is not promised.

Skip the sports section on Twitter

This is the obvious one. Watch out for the “Trending under Cricket" topics, and nothing IPL ever makes it onto your timeline. If you’re not into IPL, you’re probably not going looking for it anyway. But if you’d rather go a step farther and pretend that no one else cares for it either, just avoid the “Sports" category on Twitter like it’s the plague. Everybody knows that what you can’t see can’t hurt you. We’re like rabbits hiding in holes that way.

One word. Ralia. Two words? Anyway, Ralia

Most of the Internet is currently Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding content. In fact, this might be the only trend that can overpower the IPL stuff right now. Make the most of it before we collectively move on to the next big Bollywood wedding. By the way, if you’ve been gazing wistfully at Ranbir and Alia’s wedding fits and wondering “when is it my turn", the answer is never. Unless you have a ton of generational wealth, in which case you can go buy an IPL team or something instead of reading this article.

Focus on the lemon prices

In case you’ve been out of sync with the news, lemon prices are skyrocketing. In places such as Gujarat and Jaipur, the prices are as high as Rs 200-400 for a kilogram of lemons, according to reports. This means that if life gives you lemons, you can no longer make lemonade. Why would you want to care about Cricket in this situation?

Stream Coachella

Substitute one overhyped cringefest with another. It’s Coachella season and some great artists are in the lineup this time, like Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. The whole thing gets streamed live on YouTube and you can watch it without having to travel to California. You can also safely diss the outfits that have been painstakingly put together by other people without having to worry about matching up yourself.

Cross over to the dark side

Yes, we mean Stan Twitter. At this point, most actors and musicians have their own stan niches going on, especially if said musicians happen to ever have been part of a boy band. ARMY Twitter is always loving (except if you don’t like BTS, and why wouldn’t you?), ever-enthusiastic and everyone is always “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP". Also, Harry Styles’ entire upcoming album “Harry’s House" happens to have been leaked and his good-natured fans are resolutely looking the other way. We stan.

Live vicariously through Instagram reels

Twitter is for when you want to dish out hot takes and share your misery; Instagram is for when you want to convince everyone said misery does not exist. Make reels of yourself singing, dancing, making jokes, wearing clothes, doing makeup, and if nothing else, lip-syncing to songs. We’re into everything now, especially if it happens to be of mediocre artistic merit and lives up to a particular upper caste, class, and social ethos.

We know what you’re thinking. These are just stopgap measures rather than solutions to the IPL problem. If you’re a millennial or a Gen Z reading this, you probably have to make peace with the fact that the world’s changed forever, and the best way to survive it might just have to be a distraction. This is where social media come in.

Also, there’s a word on violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, a full-fledged war between Ukraine and Russia, and a cataclysmic climate crisis swiftly approaching, but we don’t talk about that.

