BuzzFix: Why Comparing 'Roe v Wade' Overturn to Handmaid's Tale is Problematic

In the 1980s, renowned Canadian author Margaret Atwood was toying with the dystopian idea of The Handmaid’s Tale, where women are stripped of their reproductive rights. Almost 50 years later, she has now drawn a parallel, in an opinion piece in The Atlantic, between her fictional Christian, White patriarchal land of Gilead and the United States, which recently overturned the historical Roe v Wade ruling. Immediately after the decision, The Handmaid’s Tale, #BansOffMyBody and #MyBodyMyChoice began trending on Twitter. People across social media were labelling the present times as a “modern Handmaid’s Tale." In May, 2022, a leaked opinion draft of Justice Samuel Alito, revealed the proposal to scrap Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that gave women the constitutional right to a safe abortion.

On June 24th, the Conservative majority, thanks to Donald Trump’s appointments, of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled that women no longer have the right to abort pregnancies until foetal viability, which is usually 24 weeks. It has been left to the states to decide on the legality of an abortion, and at least six US states have now introduced a ban, with a total of 26 states poised to bring in similar measures.

Why Did the Handmaid’s Tale Start Trending?

A hit novel published in 1985, The Handmaid’s Tale has also been adapted into a widely popular Hulu television series starring Elisabeth Moss. Gilead is a theocratic land where fertile white women, called handmaids, are raped by elite men, who are married to barren women, and forced to give birth. The handmaidens are then separated from their children and the cycle is repeated to sustain the population. The story portrays their struggle to reclaim freedom in a deeply entrenched patriarchal society.

Following the Supreme Court judgement, American novelist Stephen King declared “Welcome to The Handmaid’s Tale," in a now viral tweet.

“It turns out that 1984 and The Handmaid’s Tale aren’t dystopian fiction. They’re prophecies," another user tweeted.

“I always wondered what happened in Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s tale that caused the demise of democracy, we’re currently watching that being answered in real time," goes another tweet.

The iconic red and white handmaid’s cloak as shown on the TV adaptation has become the ultimate symbol of fighting for women’s rights. Described as a “modesty costume", it originally signified female subservience, with the colour red indicating fertility. But, since 2017, women across the world have redefined it as a protest symbol for bodily autonomy, right from resisting Republican healthcare bill to Texas’ abortion legislation.

Twitter users sounded alarm bells over the “beginning of the handmaid’s tale" and the far reaching consequences of this decision on same sex rights, LGBTQIA+ community and contraception.

Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, in an interview prior to the Roe v Wade overturn, also referred to Atwood as a “prophet" with women’s rights continuing to be oppressed.

The conservative state of Texas reportedly also has a ‘whistleblower’ system to report illegal abortions, similar to The Handmaid’s Tale, where informants are rewarded by the government.

Warren Littlefield, an executive producer of The Handmaid’s Tale TV series, also talked about how the show is “hauntingly relevant" today post Roe v Wade overturn.

However, tweets comparing the situation to The Handmaid’s Tale were criticised by people of colour, who reminded them of the similar struggles faced by Black and Brown women in the West.

Why People of Colour are Objecting

Atwood’s novel has been denounced as a White feminist dystopia which erases the actual slavery and sexual violence endured by minorities and is only referred to in passing as exiled “Children of Ham." While some argue that this plotline is a depiction of White supremacy, the appropriation of Black women’s slavery is still problematic. Women of colour are lashing out at references to the Handmaid’s tale, when their ancestors have lived through the same ‘fiction’, which has been dismissed and forgotten. The reproductive freedom of women, especially women of colour have been regulated throughout history. According to a 2016 HuffPost report, over 60,000 people in 32 US states were sterilised for ‘eugenics’, a scientific “racial improvement" to breed more White people. Between 1997 and 2013, more than 1400 women prisoners (primarily non-white) in California unknowingly underwent sterilisations, as per an exposé by Erika Cohn’s documentary ‘Belly of the Beast’.

“I’m honestly just tired of hearing about Handmaid’s tale because I see white women pushing it the most, like it’s the only instance they can imagine when women don’t have autonomy over their own bodies," tweeted one user.

“I’m assuming that all y’all whose first instinct was to evoke the Handmaid’s Tale after the Dobbs decision either didn’t know or didn’t care about the long ass history of medical (& other) injustice/maltreatment specifically directed at Black, Latin(x), Indigenous, & Trans women," reads another tweet.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared to White women, Black women, accounting for almost one-third of abortions in the country, are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues. As per the 2001 Kaiser Women’s Health Survey, women of colour are financially weaker, have limited accessibility and coverage of healthcare, and face difficulties in transportation and childcare. Hence, this demographic will have lesser access to self-induced abortion.

These statistics point to the fact that women of colour are the largest demographic that will be severely impacted by the Roe v Wade overturn.

With so many renowned authors, activists and feminists fishing out The Handmaid’s Tale as a reference in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, social media users naturally fixate on a ‘relatable’ pop culture symbol, which shows the limitations of popular feminism. However, it’s worth remembering that comparing the abortion ban to the fictional tale is dehumanising, racist and ignorant of intersectional feminism.

