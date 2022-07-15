BuzzFix: Why Karan Johar's Koffee is Bitter But You Still Want a (Gos)sip

Koffee With Karan is as contentious as its host; it’s gratuitous and mind-numbing gossiping at its worst, yet there’s a charm to it. Legions of viewers are drawn to the show like a moth to fire for a range of reasons: to go on a cringe-watching binge, to voyeuristically listening in on other people’s lives, to relish in a lifestyle that is to remain forever elusive to most of us, to distract oneself from the crushing burden of existence underneath a crumbling social fabric- you name it.

Is Anyone Listening?

Advertisement

Evolutionarily, gossiping had its own purpose. As ancient humans lived in close-knit groups, they were intimately aware of each other’s lives. Knowing who was pally with whom or who was sleeping with whom told ancient humans whom to trust, and what the landscape around them looked like. Currently, like everything else, that evolutionary instinct has assumed the shape of an obsession with celebrity culture as one of its primary branches. Just like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Koffee With Karan gives us a glimpse of the life that looks and sounds a lot like the average Indian citizen’s in some aspects- be it Sara Ali Khan telling us about her little crushes on Kartik Aaryan and recently, Vijay Deverakonda, or Janhvi Kapoor talking about “[mai] kitna phasee“- but in others, remains tantalizingly beyond our reach. The relatability factor is something of a shtick among the younger crop of celebrities in industries all around the world- one that works surprisingly well, until it doesn’t. One inevitably realises that Marx was right when he said being determines consciousness; that outrageous amounts of wealth can make a person dangerously out of touch with reality.

Cultural Rage

Advertisement

It’s not just gossiping that humans like; we also love to be outraged. The outrageous, the grotesque, the ludicrous- all of it has its own charm for us. Anomalies of society- whether it’s someone with a physical deformity, or someone like Rakhi Sawant engaging in humour that’s bawdy by some standards- draw thousands of observers from all rungs of society, who like to observe from a supposed moral high ground. Koffee With Karan delivers on that aspect: over the years, Bollywood celebrities have come on the show and said stuff that’s outrageous enough to have spawned memes for years to come. Take the following controversies for instance.

Advertisement

The Alia Bhatt Phenomenon

Advertisement

Koffee With Karan was responsible for the Alia Bhatt phenomenon that occurred much before she proved her mettle as an actor. The nepotism versus talent debate is a story for another day, but Alia’s early appearance on Karan Johar’s show did her a great disservice. While the atmosphere was already seething over nepotism in Bollywood, Alia’s flyaway “Prithviraj Chauhan is the President of India" statement caused the sentiment to boil over. Even today, with all the interceding years, she finds it difficult to shake the “dumb" aspersions. She painstakingly participated in a skit making fun of herself, repeatedly and pointedly proved that she could take a joke at her own expense. Now, while the KJo marketing strategy has for the most part shifted attention towards her acting caliber, one can’t help but wonder if her intellectual abilities will not be the first thing that someone considers when thinking of her, especially if the someone happens to be an anonymous Internet troll.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya Tells on Himself

Cricketer Hardik Pandya, in the duration of his appearance on KWK, ended up exposing his internal misogyny entirely and later said that he didn’t even know what “misogyny" means, which is perhaps more telling of our culture than if he had indeed known. Hardik apologised later, and in an interview with Entertainment Times, said that he was shocked to learn that a misogynist is someone who strongly dislikes women. How could he dislike women, he asked, voicing the same rehashed “mom, didi, bhabhi, Natasa (wife)" argument that misogynists do when called out. Hardik had told Karan in 2019, among a slew of other misogynistic and racist (“I’m a little on the black side" et al) comments, that he liked to observe women at bars and how they “moved". He also spoke about being open with his family, and telling them “aaj karke aya“. Both Hardik and KL Rahul, who was the other guest on the show that night, were suspended for a time by BCCI, which had later revoked the suspension.

Not Very Late with Karan Johar

While Karan Johar is infamous for his nepotism and has often owned up to it, perhaps the only redeemable part of his chat show is the fact that he is willing to be refreshingly candid in a way that most Bollywood celebrities aren’t. Is there redemption in owning up to one’s own fallacies even if one isn’t doing anything to correct them- who knows? The fact is that Karan can take a joke, and guests on the show have repeatedly roasted him over the years. Even before Bollywood had suddenly woken up and thought, “hey, maybe gay jokes aren’t all that", Karan had been smilingly taking the barbs (not that it is the desirable reaction by any stretch of imagination). Even as recently as the current season’s last episode, an abrasively enthusiastic Ranveer Singh casually called out Karan Johar’s “nepo bias" and he took it with (an awkward smile). That is perhaps not the reaction one might get out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, should they dare to even try telling it to him.

In the world of KJo and Kardashians, all publicity is good publicity. “The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder" is a popular saying about Kris’ sturdy-as-rock PR mechanism for her family, and KJo fits the bill perfectly too. The more memes you make on Kendall Jenner giving her 100 percent in slicing a cucumber or Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhavan clamouring to answer who the President of India is like it’s some obscure fact, the more money you put directly into their pockets. Reality TV, sadly, is not real.

Koffee With Karan is not as much like late-night talk shows in the US and the UK as it is like reality TV. Even though stylistically similar to, say, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with its coffee and couch, Koffee is, in reality, more like the genre of shows best represented by Bigg Boss, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, or Love Island. However, it’s more refined than an MTv Splitsvilla (owing to the superior celebrity stature of participants) and much tamer compared to the Kardashians’ show (owing to it being much shorter in duration and much less invested); it’s not political like Stephen Colbert’s show, and not humiliating towards its participants like Bigg Boss. What results is a perfect shot of gossip that leaves you wanting more. And more you get.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.