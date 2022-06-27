Caffeine Makes You Spend More Money While Shopping, Shows New Study

Caffeine is one of the world’s most popular stimulants with millions consuming it in different forms of beverages. Over time, research has proven several health benefits of the substance. It is available in different forms — from simple coffee and tea to energy drinks and pre-workout mixes.

And now, new research from the University of South Florida says that people spend more money shopping if they have consumed a caffeinated beverage beforehand.

There is widespread availability of coffee and tea shops in India. Some retail stores even provide complimentary beverages that may fuel the expenditure. Being a powerful stimulant, caffeine releases dopamine in the brain. Following the excess of this hormone in our body, we may feel overjoyed and energetic, leading us to spend more on shopping.

Dopamine also plays a role in a person’s self-control. In this research, more than 300 shoppers were provided with a complimentary cup of coffee, which contained about 100 mg of caffeine and others were offered decaf and water.

These shoppers were asked to share their receipts as they exited the stores. Experiments conducted on people before entering a retail store showed that people who consumed coffee spent 50% more money and bought 30% more items.

Another effect noticed on people was that people who consumed any sort of caffeinated beverage bought more non-essential products like scented candles and fragrances than the shoppers who didn’t. However, there was a minimal difference between the two groups when it came to utilitarian products such as kitchen utensils and storage baskets.

People, after consuming caffeine, made considerably more impulsive purchases such as a massager. The same results were yielded when another experiment was set up with online shopping instead of retail shopping.

