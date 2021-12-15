Caitlyn Jenner ‘Tears’ Apart Beverly Hills Hotel For Not Serving Lunch Over Ripped Jeans

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner censured the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel after being denied service for violating their dress code. The gold medal winning Olympic decathlete took to Instagram to share her fury at not being served lunch over the ‘tiny rip’ in her jeans. Caitlyn was trying to get into the luxury hotel’s Polo Lounge restaurant. “@bevhillshotel f*** your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans. Shame on you. Disgusting," she wrote on her Instagram story on Monday. She added that she had been a patron of the restaurant for decades, but not anymore. In defense of the hotel, the website reads, “At the Polo Lounge, we encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped denim, crop tops, nightwear, swimwear and men’s sleeveless shirts. After 4pm, we do not permit shorts, flip-flops (including Birkenstocks) or sportswear (including tracksuits). Children under 10 are exempt."

Caitlyn also highlighted in her stories that the hotel does not have a ‘mandatory’ rule against torn denims. She reshared an article from celebrity and entertainment website TMZ to her story, circling in red the line, “Interesting it says ‘we encourage’ … so it doesn’t say it’s a mandatory dress code." The 72-year-old former husband of Kris Jenner also claimed that the staff allowed fans to click pictures with her, even though it was against the hotel policy. She posted a screenshot of a snippet from the TMZ story, “Staffers weren’t enforcing the ‘no photos’ policy — as Caitlyn took many with fans — yet they decided to enforce the dress code against her."

The posh hotel, known to be frequented by Hollywood’s elite, does have a no photo policy on the website which says, “For the privacy of our guests, we ask that you refrain from taking photographs….Please note that unplanned and unauthorized professional photoshoots or video shoots in the hotel public spaces or outlets are not permitted."

Managed by the parent company Dorchester Collection, the Beverly Hills Hotel has been criticised in the past by celebrities in the likes of George Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres and Elton John. The island country of Brunei, which follows strict religious laws that prohibit adultery and homosexuality with punishment by stoning, owns the nine hotels under Dorchester Collections. Many have called for a boycott of the properties due to the nation’s regressive laws.

