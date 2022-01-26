'Cake Sisters': Visakhapatnam Siblings with Engineering Degrees Turn Hobby into Business

Two sisters in the steel city of Visakhapatnam, who have engineering degrees, are now famous for baking cakes. Having seen their mother bake delicious cakes all their lives, the women too were inspired to take up baking. They are fondly called ‘Cake Sisters’ by people. They set up an online platform called ‘P & P Pastries’. By making use of social media channels, WhatsApp and Instagram, the two sisters receive orders.

Priya and Preethi, daughters of Ramya and Janardhan Rao, are engineering graduates. Preethi secured her MTech and her younger sister Priya has a BTech degree. Through their platform ‘P&P Pastries’ the two sisters get orders from various government departments and post them on the social media, Instagram and other channels. They have been able to monetise social media platforms to expand their business without opening a physical shop. They are known for coming up with innovative cake designs and translating them into reality in a perfect manner.

Advertisement

A couple of months ago, Natalie Sideserf, a hyper-realistic cakemaker, was creating a buzz on social media and making it immensely hard for her creation to get lost in the overabundance of content on the platform. The cakes that she makes will definitely make you question your reality with your jaw dropped for all the right reasons. She shares the cakes made by her on her Instagram. One of her jaw-dropping creations is an onion that looks too real. The outer layer is as flaky as a real onion, and netizens are losing their minds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.