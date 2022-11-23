Cambodia Art School's 24-hour Circus Show Breaks Guinness World Record

Circus performances are typically one or two hours long and include a variety of acts. However, an art school in Cambodia set a Guinness World Record by putting on a circus show that lasted 24 hours. The longest circus show, which lasted 24 hours, 10 minutes, and 30 seconds, was hosted by Phare Ponleu Selpak, a Cambodian non-profit art school.

On November 18, Phare formally announced the record on Twitter as they shared a video along with a note. The video begins with the artists practising their performance on stage before they begin the show. It then gives a glimpse of them performing in front of the audience. The clip also showcases a few people giving an interview, talking about the hardships they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they went on to make a name for themselves. Towards the end, they all can be seen celebrating the victory as they feature in the Guinness World Records.

The caption also read, “What do you do if you win a Guinness World Record for Cambodia? Throw a SURPRISE PARTY!!! Watch till the end to learn how our performers kept going for 24 hours to save our non-profit and achieve The Longest Circus Show Ever: Then see shock and joy as their dream comes true!!"

Phare Ponleu Selpak is a Cambodian refugee-founded organisation that helps children overcome war traumas and restores the country’s culture and education after the Khmer Rouge genocide. In order to help hundreds of families escape poverty and preserve Cambodian culture, they now educate over 800 underprivileged kids and train hundreds more in the artistic, musical, and performing arts.

In the last decade, they have taken innovative steps to avoid relying on handouts by establishing a popular animal-free circus and tourist attraction that has funded their lifesaving programmes.

