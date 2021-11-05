Camouflage Cat: Can You Spot the Feline in This Viral Photo Puzzle?

Sometimes, what you see may not be true or what's actually there is not visible to your eyes. So, when you first look at this picture of an old window and pink wall, it's hard to notice what’s all the fuss. It's just another plain sight photo and nothing else, right? But Twitteratis are having a field day finding a hidden cat in this picture. Look at this picture once more and you might feel that it's a prank and that there's no cat in it. But since the internet just loves solving optical illusions and image puzzles, it took things upon itself to find the hidden cat in the photo. We don't know when and where this picture was clicked, however, what we do know is it was shared on Twitter by the handle @buitengebieden_ along with a caption that read, "There’s a cat in this picture.." Watch it here and make your effort to spot the cat:

Advertisement

Could you find the hiding cat? Not yet? Continue with your efforts, meanwhile, we will look at what others thought about the photo.

Since being posted online, the picture so far has received nearly seven thousand likes along with numerous reactions. While some users managed to spot the exact location of the cat, others posted similar image puzzles featuring cats.

Still, finding the cat? We will offer some help. The cat is hiding in the bottom right corner of the window but you will have to zoom in to differentiate it from the background.

If it took you too long to find the cat, you surely weren't alone here. Others also had a tough time finding the hidden cat. "Took me a while to find this one," wrote a user in his reaction while another called it a “perfect camouflage”.

But there were some others, who still could not find the cat.

How much time did you take to find the “perfect camouflage” cat?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.