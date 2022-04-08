Can Drinking Coffee with Lemon Juice Help Lose Weight? Find out Here

There is no dearth of weight loss tips on the internet, and they keep on coming. Consuming various kinds of drinks has been one top suggestion, while we are familiar with many, at times some weird combinations leave us perplexed. The latest one to join the list is coffee and lemon. A TikTok video claiming to get you shed kilos in just 5 days has been going viral on the platform. The TikTok challenge appears to be quite simple as all it asks you to squeeze some lemon into your coffee and reap the benefits of weight loss. Well the mixture of coffee and lemon sounds disgusting, but does it really help you lose weight?

Nutritionist Ruth Tongue, who is also the director of Elevate, in a chat with LADBible brushed away such claims. She said that it is “extremely unlikely" that one will can shed kilos by simply having black coffee with lemon juice in the morning.

She mentioned that people have to make various other lifestyle changes as well as diet modifications and even work upon their activity level to lose weight. She revealed that both coffee and lemon - don’t have any “magic weight loss properties" hence, combining the two will not benefit your weight loss.

Not weight loss but the two ingredients have a bunch of other health benefits. According to a nutritionist at P3RFORM, Lily Chapman - caffeine, which is a natural stimulant found in coffee, can increase neuromuscular function, alertness, and make a person more vigilant. It can also reduce the perception of exertion during an activity. On the other hand, Champan states that lemons, which are rich in Vitamin C, provide the body with essential antioxidants and minerals that are needed for boosting immunity.

And as far as weight loss is concerned, there is no shortcut to shed kilos. No juice, pill, or superfood can replace the importance of a healthy, balanced diet.

