Can Elon Musk's SpaceX Face Lawsuit Over Falcon 9 Debris Crashing into Moon?

A rocket launched by American billionaire Elon Musk’s company SpaceX back in 2015 is all set to crash into the lunar surface, and it might lead to a legal conflict. The fast-moving piece of space junk, which is all set to hit the surface of the moon is the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that hoisted the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite off planet earth. Since the launch of the satellite the ill-fated Falcon 9 has been chaotically looping around Earth and the Moon ever since. However, the crash at the lunar surface could soon mean a giant lawsuit for Musk.

Speaking to Forbes attorney Steven Kaufman, who co-heads satellite practice at the law firm Hogan Lovells, said that Musk can be sued theoretically but in practical terms that outcome is not that certain. Although damaging the surface of the Moon is not great and netizens are already criticising Musk and his company for their irresponsibility, the fact that nobody legally owns the moon makes the case quite complicated. Kaufman told Forbes, that there are international treaties and laws that cover liability for damages from incidents involving spacecraft, there has to be actual damage caused to generate any legal action. “It’s crashing into the Moon. Nobody owns the Moon,” said Kaufman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calculations made by Bill Gray, an astronomy software engineer who tracks deep space objects, have revealed that the debris, moving at more than 9,000 km/hr, will crash into the Moon around March 4. Musk can be sued if the SpaceX booster crashes into China’s lunar rover. Speaking to Forbes, Scot Anderson, an attorney with Hogan Lovells said that if such a case were to occur, two international treaties would come into play; the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 and the Convention on International Liability for Damage Causes by Space Objects of 1972. These treaties list out the procedures that countries would have to follow to file this type of case. If SpaceX debris hit the Chinese rover, China would file a claim against the US for the damages. Since it would be an unprecedented event it is still now clear how that would play out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.