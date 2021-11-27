'Can I Get Pickle Too': Sonu Sood to Fan Offering Him 'Chulhe Ki Roti' on Twitter

Actor Sonu Sood, who generated immense goodwill through his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, is known for his regular engagement with people on social media. From helping migrant labourers reach home during the first lockdown in 2020, to arranging crucial medical supplies for the needy throughout the pandemic, he always kept people’s hopes alive in such difficult times. Hence, it’s natural for his fans to admire the actor and indulge him in their happy moments. Recently, a fan shared a picture of ‘chulhe ki roti’, and tagged Sonu, inviting him for a hearty meal. The actor responded to the individual, asking whether he could also get some dal and pickle with the hot chapatis.

Dal-roti is a staple diet in North Indian homes, especially in Punjab which is the birthplace of Sonu. The actor hails from Moga district of the state. The fan had replied to Sonu’s post in which he dismissed rumours of him attending an event in Moga on November 25.

“I am not attending any function in Punjab this month so kindly don't believe in any false news. I am busy shooting in Mumbai for [the] next few days,” the actor said while retweeting a journalist’s post which also denied rumours of his Punjab visit.

Sonu’s response to his fan has nearly 20,000 likes, and many reactions from other fans who equated him to a common man. One user said, “Aam aadmi ka khaana, aam aadmi ke liye.”

Another said only the fortunate ones get to have ‘chulhe ki roti’. One of the comments was in appreciation of Sonu’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Sonu so far has stayed away from electoral politics, he recently announced his sister’s entry into politics ahead of Punjab assembly elections 2022. During a press conference outside his residence in Moga, the actor said his younger sister Malvika Sood is expected to contest the assembly elections from home constituency Moga.

