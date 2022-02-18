Can 'Nudge Theory' Really Help in Changing the World Around Us?

Nudge, literally, means a gentle push to someone to do something or to give direction to an act in a subtle manner. This word gave birth to a full-fledged theory devised by two academics, Richard H Thaler and Cass R Sunstein, who, in 2008, wrote the book ‘Nudge: Improving Decision About Health, Wealth, and Happiness’ and discussed the theory at lengths. Nudge theory, since then, has found its place in various policies and initiatives by the government, as per Nature.com. One example of Nudge theory in the application is the presence of visible bins rather than placards that read, “Do Not Litter.” In addition, campaigns such as Swachh Bharat programs have nudge theory as one of the foundational concepts. Other applications include product recommendations on e-commerce websites, already selected or default options, calorie counter application, the concept of meals at food joints, etc.

However, these small interventions aimed at changing societal behaviour is slowly losing efficiency as researchers rely too much on the possibilities of its applications. Before applying nudge theory to kickstart a change, the decision needs to undergo testing pertaining to various experimental groups and categories. But these experiments cannot churn viable results due to the humongous domain of the elements of the experiment – humans – argue David Gal from the University of Illinois and Derek Rucker from North-western University in Evanston, Illinois.

Gal contends that although nudges are effective in some cases, the theory ignores various other societal issues, for instance, over-policing in a low-income stratum of the society where issuance of notification has more effect than a meagre nudge. Gal also points out the ways researchers adopt to test nudge theory on various situational premises. He says that researchers studying behaviour tend to conduct tests similar to, for example, medical researchers. He believed that sometimes, experiments that work in the lab often fail to succeed in the real world.

