Can You Find the Farmer's Wife Hidden in This Optical Illusion?

Pushing the boundaries of the brain into thinking and decoding things is a hobby of many people. Puzzles are not just games to keep children occupied but several adults too enjoy solving them. Thankfully for such people, the internet never runs out of mind-boggling content. Even while randomly browsing, one might come across several riddles or optical illusions that serve as a great mental exercise. If you are ready to take up another such challenge, here is a smart illustration for you.

Advertisement

In the sketch, wa farmer is standing with a prong in his one hand and his other hand goes above to scratch the head. The surroundings have trees and bushes on one side and on the other, there’s a hut.

The farmer looks distressed and you need to help him look for his wife. Her face is hidden somewhere in the sketch itself.

This is a tricky one since there appears to be no other person except the farmer in the vicinity. So, only a genius will be able to find the face in just 11 seconds. Look closer into the image and try locating the hidden face. Have you been able to spot the poor man’s wife yet? If not, then we will give you some hints.

First of all, you would need to change the direction in which you are looking. Do not just look at the sketch with a straight screen but try to tilt your view a little.

Still no luck? Then you might have to turn your device’s screen upside down instead of moving your head. Now the game must have become a lot easier. All that you need to do is spot a facial figure in the pencil strokes that make up for the scenery.

Advertisement

Yes, it is right there! Just below the farmer’s left hand in which he holds his gardening tool, is a bush.

And in the drawn leaves of the bushes hides the face of the wife. There you go!

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here