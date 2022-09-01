Can You Find The Hidden Musical Note in This Optical Illusion Within 16 Seconds?

Optical illusions have gained quite a lot of traction on social media. Served to their audience either in the form of an image or a video, optical illusions never tend to disappoint when it comes to getting people hooked.

One such illusion, or challenge if you will, recently surfaced on social media and is making people scratch their heads before they crack the puzzle and find the solution. The puzzle involves musical notes arranged in a file layout. These musical notes, more than a hundred in number, are identical.

Now, here comes the challenge. Out of these musical notes, there is one that is different from the rest of them. But that different musical note is so neatly embedded in the picture, that the brain tends to skip the note, despite our eyes hovering over or around it. The challenge asks the person viewing it to find the different musical note in less than 16 seconds. The amount of time that the person takes determines their ability to observe and focus on the thing that is a priority at that point in time.

There is an abundance of such challenges and tasks that challenges the coordination between your eyes and your brain. A similar illusion recently appeared on the web and struck quite a strong chord with the users. The optical illusion shows the cosmos with planet Earth taking up one of the corners of the image. The rest of the image is filled with yellow stars, hearts, and one musical note.

The puzzle asks its viewers to find that musical note as soon as possible. The myriad stars and other shapes perfectly camouflage the musical note making it quite difficult for the viewer to find.

So, were you able to find it within the given time limit?

