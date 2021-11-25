Can You Notice the Difference in this Photo of the Arctic Taken 105 Years Apart?

What if you were to lodge in water for the rest of your life? A seemingly hard-hitting and implausible thought. Such is the dramatic glacier comparison of the Arctic, about a century apart. The comparative image that re-surfaced online is sure to leave you appalled. Unless you are living under a rock, you already know that climate change has been breathing down our neck with its rapid, clamorous repercussions. Human imagination has been long captivated by the breathtaking landscapes of the Arctic which are slowly being damaged due to global warming. The parallels depicted in two bleak images of the Arctic region have been taken over a 100 years apart. Interestingly, both the photographs were taken in summer. The stark contrast reveals how there is hardly any visibility of the mountain range wrapped in thick glacier sheets. As opposed to the other image, where one can spot bare traces of ice over the peaks.

“This is the Arctic 105 years apart. Both pictures were taken in summer. Do you notice anything special? Courtesy Christian Åslund," IFS officer Parveen Kaswan penned while sharing the comparison on Twitter.

For the unversed, the comparative photo-study, shared by Kaswan, is titled ‘Glacier comparison – Svalbard.’ Christian Åslund, a well travel photographer, spent most of his life documenting the changes in the Arctic. Back in 2003, when the Swedish photojournalist created the series in collaboration with Greenpeace, the knowledge of climate change was not as common. The series comprised seven similar visual comparisons between contemporary and archival snapshots from the Norwegian Polar Institute. Speaking to National Geographic in an interview in 2017, Aslund recalled the time he clicked the photo. “I shot this in 2003. Our attitudes towards climate change were different. Now more or less everyone knows it’s a fact. It’d be interesting to go back and shoot from the exact same locations again. Everyone’s got to be aware of the problem of climate change before anything can be done. And that is a big step,"shared the Stockholm-based photographer.

