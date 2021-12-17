Can You Recognise New Chanel CEO Leena Nair in Throwback Class Photo?

Desi CEOs are currently the talk of the town, with Parag Agrawal replacing Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO and now Leena Nair set to become the first Indian to head French fashion company Chanel. The fashion brand is known for its iconic No. 5 perfume, luxury accessories and tweed suits. Leena will take over as the chief executive officer of the luxury fashion house in January 2022. Growing up in Maharashtra, she completed her schooling from Kolhapur. Leena graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications from Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli and then joined XLRI Jamshedpur. She earned an MBA degree in Human Resources in 1992 and holds the record of being the “first female, first Asian, youngest ever" chief human resource executive (CHRO) at Unilever. Now, a Twitter user and journalist based in Dallas, Texas, Vijaylakshmi Nadar, has shared a throwback picture from Leena’s school days with the caption, “And your school teacher Ms Jeev Chahal, from Holy Cross Convent shared this adorable class picture of yours, with the comment “tallest girl in the class". Congratulations." Nadar tagged the new Chanel CEO in the post which was liked by Leena.

In a career spanning almost 30 years, Leena has worked in a host of factories from Kolkata in West Bengal to Ambattur in Tamil Nadu. She has also held the rare profile of factory personnel manager at Lipton India. A gold medallist from XLRI, she was included in Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women of 2021 earlier this month. An outsider in the fashion industry, Leena is being hailed as a “serial breaker of glass ceilings" with her new role.

“I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company," she wrote on Twitter after the announcement of her new post.

