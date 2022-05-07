Can You See a Bare Woman in This Optical Illusion? Here's What it Says About You

Netizens are no stranger to optical illusion and image puzzles. Social media is flooded with posts featuring optical illusions that appear to be simple at first but a hard nut to crack. Joining the list is this 1991 oil painting by Oleg Shuplyak that shows a woodland scene with trees emerging from either bank of a river. But we would not be talking about a simple picture, so, what’s the trick here? The painting hides a risqué figure of a bare woman and only observers with an eye for details will be able to spot her.

Can you spot it? Give it a try

Well, if you haven’t spotted the woman already, we will give you a clue. On a closer look at the painting, you may notice a blank space between the branches and tree trunks that create an illusion that there is an outline of a naked woman standing in the middle of the portrayal.

The female figure depicted in the illusion is said to be a portrayal of a mermaid named Berehynia from the ancient Slavic region. Berehynia was a pure soul, a bountiful mother and a guardian of water bodies in Eastern Slavic mythology.

If you were able to spot the figure, it may be an indication that you are an empath. According to the Minds Journal, being able to spot the risqué second image is a sign that you are a pure soul and are ‘divinely protected’.

Earlier an optical illusion featuring two birds had gone viral on the internet, The simple-looking photo features two birds sitting on a tree branch, however, on closer look a horse can also be spotted below the birds The optical illusion was also a personality test and if you noticed only the first on first glance, its an indication that you are a straightforward person.

If you notice the horse first, it’s a sign that you have got a focused vision and you don’t indulge in unnecessary matters and choose to stay quiet over argument.

