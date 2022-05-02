Can You Spot 16 Circles in This Optical Illusion?

Do you ever come across images that make you scratch your head because they are too confusing? If yes, then we are on the same page. Not every image is as simple as it looks. Recently, one such mind boggling image surfaced on the internet in which netizens had to find 16 circles but all they could see were squares. Confused, right?

The optical illusion, which is known as the coffer illusion, is challenging internet users to look for 16 circles. However, people are unable to trace them. The illusion, which has a lot of squares in it, has circles hidden and tracing them is not everyone’s cup of tea.

This optical illusion was made by Anthony Norcia, who also believed that the illusion could baffle the viewers. Giving a valid reason for it, the mental floss website stated that the illusion tested our sight and mixed up with the brain’s idea of corners and angles.

The squares are placed one inside the other to give it an effect. They are placed adjacent to each other such that two square structures are placed making a circle in between. The sides of the square have a 3D look to them and that gives the shape of the circles and can only be noticed if we look at the image carefully.

How to spot the circles?

To spot the circles, instead of looking at the centre of the square, focus on the sides. Stress on the space between two squares. When you look at it for some time, the formation starts appearing in front of your eyes. Once you notice a single circle, it won’t be difficult for you to spot others. While the squares have vertical lines, circles have horizontal lines inside them.

So, have you noticed the 16 circles now?

