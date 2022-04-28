Can You Spot ‘Dog’ in This Word Search Dubbed ‘Hardest in The World’?

Word searches are a terrific way to have some fun while working on your brain. However, for those of you who have never attempted a word search before, the purpose is easy; as the name suggests, all you have to do is identify the word concealed in the jumble of letters. That should be simple, right?

To make matters simpler, there is only one word in this situation, and it is just three letters long, D-O-G, dog. However, this conundrum is not as cakewalk as it seems. Even if you enjoy crossword puzzles and are an expert at recognizing words, this might be a head-twister for you.

As reported by the Sun, this puzzle was originally shared by a Reddit user in 2016 and has gone viral once again. The puzzle consists of a grid of under 100 letters. However, for problem solvers, all the letters are the same three letters, making it exceptionally difficult.

Most of you would have probably noticed that the alphabets that make up the word “dog" are the only ones visible on this crossword puzzle. That means the entire puzzle only has the Ds, Os, and Gs. Take your time looking through this puzzle. And don’t worry, it’s not a trick question where the solution is simply the word underneath the box.

The image of the word search has already garnered multiple comments from perplexed people attempting to find the animal’s name.

If you couldn’t locate the word “dog" in the tough word search, don’t worry, for we have the solution. The word is spelt out diagonally down to the right if you look at the second letter ‘D’ on the third line down.

Many Redditors were taken aback when the answer was revealed, with one stating, “Damn I couldn’t find it and now you’ve pointed it out, it seems so obvious."

