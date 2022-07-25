Can You Spot the Bear's Master Hidden in This Vintage Optical Illusion?

There is no denying the fact that the internet loves decoding image puzzles or posts featuring intriguing optical illusions. While some of these are amusing to go through as they tell facts or traits about your personality, many optical illusions are hard nuts to crack. All in all the trend of optical illusions has taken the internet by storm, as they are also part of psychoanalysis and spill beans on how we end up perceiving things. Well, it appears that the internet has made sure to keep the netizens in action, as it has brought forth a new clever illustration. This time, an optical illusion of an 1880s sketch of a bear is making rounds on the internet.

This vintage picture is making a lot of buzz on the internet, as there is a man’s face hidden inside the picture, which is a bit difficult to spot. As per Jagran Josh, this optical illusion picture was designed for children in the 1880s as a tricky puzzle, which asks “Where is my Master?” The picture shows a bear made out of sketching, which doesn’t define its outlines accurately. However, the trickier part is to identify the face of the man, hidden amidst its fur. Interestingly, this optical illusion has left thousands of adults scratching their heads because even after pointing at the position, it is hard for many to visualise the face properly.

All you have to do is to spot the face in 20 seconds. Let’s begin. Take a close look properly.

So, were you able to spot it? The face of the man is camouflaged just below the left ear of the bear. Did you see it? If you still find difficulty then all you have to do is tilt your head slightly to your right and then look again. You will find the bear’s master facing the base of the bear’s neck, with his back towards his eyes and head facing its left ear.

