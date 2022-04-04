Can You Spot the 'Meditating Owl' in This Perfect Camouflage Viral Picture?

From viral food connotations to optical illusion personality tests, the internet has its weird ways to keep you entertained, as well as leave you scratching your heads. What has got the internet talking today is a puzzle, in which you have to spot a bird. Sounds easy? But the image will leave you perplexed. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a perfect camouflage on Twitter. The snap contains a ‘meditating owl’ but it is hard to spot it. To get it right, one needs to really scrutinise the picture and make out the bird. We assure you the bird could have been easily missed at first glance.

“Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see…" Nanda captioned the image. The photo was originally shared by a Twitter user Massimo.

Advertisement

Many users took a while to spot the owl, which is in the middle of the photograph, because the bird’s colour is similar to the bark of the tree. “An Owl or a Cat? Well, meditation is good for every living being," a user tweeted, while another opined that the image is good for ‘spot the bird in the photo’ contest.

“OMG !! Even I have to meditate for a few seconds to make it visible," a third wrote.

Advertisement

“It is indeed an owl, could see it directly…. superb photo," a tweet read.

One of the users on the microblogging site mentioned that the bird would have not been noticed, if it wasn’t mentioned.

Previously, Nanda had once shared an image of a photo of a family of elephants and had asked netizens to figure out the correct number of the animals.

The forest officer, in a follow up tweet revealed that Wild Lens India took nearly 1400 clicks in 20 odd minutes to get the perfect sync frame of “7 Elephants quenching their thirst."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.