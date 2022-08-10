Can You Spot The Puppy Hidden Among Pandas In 20 Seconds ?

Nothing delights people more than a mind-boggling optical illusion. The challenge of spotting a puppy in a group of pandas is making netizens scratch their heads. A puzzle originally shared by Lego shows canine hiding among a group of bears. This illusion requires you to spot the dog within 20 second time limit.

Another obstacle which makes this illusion a little difficult is that the puppy’s skin colour is similar to pandas. This similarity in the colour made the puppy skilfully camouflaged among the pandas. However, if you take a closer look, you will be able to find the pup.

For those who were unsuccessful in solving this illusion, here is a hint. The puppy’s location can be traced in the third row. His face seems similar to the pandas’ but despite that, it is quite different. Still couldn’t find it? Worry not, here’s another hint for you. Carefully observe the ears of the animals present in the picture. Pandas’ ears are in an upwards position, whereas puppy’s ears are bent making them clearly distinguishable from pandas.

The Internet is filled with such optical illusions. In a similar puzzle, which was shared sometime back, netizens were asked to find a panda among snowmen. This illusion was designed by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas. In the optical illusion, one can see a lot of snowmen with carrots. It will seem almost impossible to spot a panda among these snowmen as you need to solve this puzzle within 30 seconds.

There are some hints which prove to be very useful in solving this illusion. The first is that the panda is placed on the left side of the picture. For those who are still not able to find the panda, here is another hint. Panda is located between snowmen wearing a black hat and neo-green coloured cap. Only 1% of people managed to solve this task in less than 30 seconds.

