Can You Spot the Rogue Car in This Optical Illusion in Less Than a Minute?

You must have come across a lot of cars while driving, some following all the rules of the road, and others might be breaking them. While on-road it is easy to spot the odd one out, it is hard to find it in this new optical illusion. An image of various cars on the road is surfacing on the Internet. It might seem like a simple image but it is making people scratch their heads as they have to spot the car which is not following the road rules.

The brainteaser has a number of cars running in a single direction following the queue. More than 30 cars are of all varieties from sedans and hatchbacks to compact cars. The image, which is originally posted by CarFinance 247, asks users to find out that one car is breaking the rules of the road in less than a minute. Can you spot the right one?

Let us give you some hints to make it easy for you. All the cars are using the yellow lights and orange indicators on the road but there is one car which is not using the yellow indicator. Now, are you able to find out the one?

Take a minute and look at the image closely and check the lights of all the cars. Not yet? Okay, let us give you one more hint to make it even easier for you. Look at the front side of all the cars and try to see which one doesn’t have a bright yellow colour light on. Still not able to find it?

Don’t be disheartened, this puzzle can confuse anyone. Before we reveal the answer to the quiz, one last hint, the car is one of the compact ones.

So, the ones who have finally spotted it surely have a sharp brain. But for the participants still scratching their heads, let us tell you that the car which is not using the front indicator is the third car in the third row down. The dark green compact car can cause an accident.

If you find this puzzle interesting, then challenge your friends and family and let them test their eyes.

