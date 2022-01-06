Canada Influencers May be Fined Rs 3.7 Lakh For Maskless Party With Booze, Vape in Flight

From a maskless woman attacking an 80-year-old man for eating without a mask to a passenger, without a mask, threatening people to break necks, in the last few weeks, planes have been a source of distressing videos. Now amid the recent return of the COVID-19 virus and its new variant, Omicron, a clip featuring a big group of maskless influencers partying inside a packed plane has gone viral. The video, which was shared online by journalist Francis Pilon, has left netizens fuming.

The influencers are seen drinking, vaping, and partying inside a commercial plane, and not a single person is seen wearing a mask. After the clip went viral on social media platforms, it was reported that the party unfolded inside a Sunwing Airlines plane that took flight from Montreal, Canada, and was headed to Cancun, Mexico. Shockingly, the airline staff seemed to be absent when the influencers were having a gala time, sending COVID-19 guidelines for a toss. In the video, at one point, a man is seen being lifted by fellow passengers.

The journalist in a thread of tweets informed that the woman, who is seen vaping in the video, is a trainee pilot who studies at the school of Lachute Aviation. Francis had also shared an image that showed the young woman piloting an airplane during her training.

The French-language publication Journal de Montreal reported that Dominic Levasseur, president of the union, which notably represents Sunwing flight attendants, was startled to witness the party images of the plane.

He stated that the incident does not respect several Transport Canada rules. “They don't wear masks. Also, you can't drink a big personal bottle of Gray Goose like that on board, some are smoking a cigarette; even electronic, it is forbidden,” he said. Levasseur admitted that everything in the video goes against the transportation as well as the COVID-19 rules.

As per the new press release issued by Transport Canada, the passengers could face fines up to $5,000 (Rs. 3,71,987.50) for each offense.

It was also mentioned that in case anyone is found to be noncompliant when returning to Canada, their details could be referred to the country’s Public Health Agency, hence they will end up facing fines and criminal charges for providing false information.

