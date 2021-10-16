Canada Photographer Finds One of World's Most Dangerous Spiders Under Bed

An entomologist and photographer hailing from Ontario, Canada, won the Wildlife Photographer of the year award, fostered by Natural History Museum, London, in the urban wildlife category. The credit goes to one of the world’s most venomous spiders that found a home under his bed. Gil Wizen was spending his days in Napo, Ecuador, when he noticed tiny spiders crawling around in his room. Seeing the presence of these small eight-legged insects, the entomologist decided to get to the bottom of the matter, and so he did. While searching through the nooks and edges of his abode, he looked under his bed too, and there it was.

The clutter, whose members gave rise to Gil’s curiosity, was being protected by a huge Brazilian Wandering Spider, the size of his hand, which is considered to be one of the world’s deadliest spiders. Gil was elated to spot such a special guest who had find a home under his bed. However, before safely relocating the spider, Gil decided to capture the majestic spider and named the photograph ‘The Spider Room.’

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year shared the post on the official Twitter handle, and in the caption, wrote, “Gil Wizen @wizentrop is the winner with this incredible Brazilian Wandering Spider."

Gil has been an active part of the ‘Spider Lab’ at the ‘Spiders: Fear and Fascination Exhibition,’ organized by Roman Ontario Museum. Brazilian Wandering Spider, also known as Banana Spider, roam the forest floors during the night in search of food. Their prey can range from small insects to frogs. The Brazilian Wandering Spider is considered to be one of the deadliest spiders in the world, whose venom can be deadly to large mammals, including humans. This deadly creature was christened as the world’s most venomous spider by the Guinness World Records.

