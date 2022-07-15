Canadian Man Makes World Record for Juggling While Jogging for 10 km

We have seen some incredible world records being made in the past. But recently a rare attempt to break a record while performing two activities together came to the limelight. Giving a whirl to the same, a Canadian runner has unofficially broken a Guinness World Record after joggling 10 kilometres. Wondering what exactly joggling is? Well, it means jogging while juggling. And now, Michael Bergeron is looking to plant his feet firmly in the record books for running “ten kilometres in 34 minutes and 47 seconds while juggling". The attempt of taking on the record for the fastest ten kilometres joggling with three objects was staged by the resident of Canada’s Prince Edward Island.

Beating the current Guinness World Record of 36 minutes and 26 seconds, Michael defeated Michal Kapral and finished with the fastest time of 34 minutes, 47 seconds. As per the official site of Guinness World Records, Kapral, who is a resident of Toronto, Canada, made a world record on September 10, 2006, after he jogged 10 km while juggling. The record was made after Kapral juggled 3 bean bags without dropping them in 36 minutes and 27 seconds at the Longboat Toronto Island Run.

Back in 2018, Michael attempted the same record and even finished in less than 36 minutes, but unfortunately, the challenge was disqualified on a technicality.

In a candid conversation with SaltWire, the joggler opened up about his recent accomplishment and revealed that even though he is in pain after jogging for 10 km, he is “super happy" about his achievement.

SaltWire quoted him as saying, “I broke the record by 1:40 so it feels pretty good. Now, I just hope Guinness recognizes it because it’s on a certified track. I feel exhausted, my feet are hurting, but super happy." In a bid to make it an official confirmation, now the pieces of evidence from the attempt are being submitted to the Guinness World Records. The Canadian publishing company quoted Michael’s wife Jennie Orr as saying, “I was with him the last time he tried this – the course wasn’t certified, so he was a bit upset about that, so he’s really excited to go after it today." She added that she is one hundred per cent confident that her husband has got it this time.

