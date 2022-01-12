Canadian Minister Slammed Over Tweet on Wife Shoveling Snow after 12-hour Hospital Shift

A Canadian minister drew scorns from netizens on social media after he uploaded a picture of his healthcare worker wife shovelling snow after completing a 12-hour night shift. Jon Reyes, Minister of Economic Development and Jobs, Manitoba province, shared a picture of his wife on Twitter with intentions to laud her efforts for having the energy to shovel snow after a tiring shift at the hospital. However, events took a wrong turn as the tweet sparked contention from various users.

The picture showed his wife with a shovel in the driveway and was coupled with the caption that read, “Even after a 12-hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast.”

Advertisement

Since being shared, the tweet garnered almost 46,000 likes and split the internet. On one hand, people abhorred the fact that Reyes couldn’t help her wife or pay someone to do the job, while others found nothing misfitting in the picture and defended the minister. The Twitter thread looked nothing less than a debate forum with “equality” as the agenda under discussion.

One user wrote how Reyes was trying to appreciate his wife and that people are having a hard time seeing things behind the scenes.

This user spewed fiery questions at Reyes and asked “what was wrong” with him.

Advertisement

Another user used ‘equality’ to defend his argument, and subsequently, Reyes.

Advertisement

One user shared a screengrab of Reyes’ tweet from late last night when he was watching a tennis game and asked if he couldn’t shovel last night instead of watching the game.

After the tweet surprisingly gained traction, Reyes’ wife, Cynthia, shared this tweet, which the minister retweeted.

In a statement to CBC News, Reyes said, “My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I love her very much. I am happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone – especially me – that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to healthcare workers.”

The minister’s wife also posted a long clarification on Facebook, explaining the situation, and defending her husband.

https://www.facebook.com/1290878295/posts/10222549072497475/?d=n

Cynthia said that she feels shovelling snow is a great way to unwind after a 12-hour shift at the hospital. Making light of the situation, she summarised her post saying, “I just wanted to shovel.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.