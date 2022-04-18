'Cancel IPL' Trends After Covid-19 Hits Delhi Capitals, Twitter Imagines Ecstasy of MI-CSK Fans

If you thought the Covid-19 pandemic was a thing of the past, think again. With the cases surrounding the invisible virus rising in India (once again), IPL too has taken a hit and how. Delhi Capitals have been put under quarantine after a third member, a player, tested positive for Covid-19. The team were to travel to Pune, but now the plan stands cancelled with each team member put in quarantine. Every member of the squad will be quarantined in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Earlier DC physio Patrick Farhart and a masseur had tested positive but now a player, an Australian all-rounder, has purportedly returned a positive Rapid Antigen Test and is awaiting RT-PCR reports.

Worried fans have since taken to microblogging site Twitter to express their concern about the safety of the players involved in the tournament and those attending in huge numbers at the stadium. Soon enough, “Cancel IPL" became the top trending topic on Twitter in India.

While the thoughtful hashtag drive by the anxious fans was meant to stall the tournament, it was almost immediately hijacked by the memers on the Internet.

There were plenty of Twitter users who hilariously dragged the fans of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians as the two bigwigs of IPL currently share the bottom two spots on the points table respectively.

“DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

