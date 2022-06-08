Cancer Disappears Unexpectedly in Every Single Patient Treated in Small Drug Trial

Doctors and health experts were shocked to observe that every single rectal cancer patient, during a small clinical trial conducted by Manhattan's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, had their cancer go into remission. They underwent an experimental immunotherapy treatment during the trial. The medication which was given to the patients is called dostarlimab and is sold under the brand name Jemperli. It costs $11,000 (approx Rs 8.5 lakh) per dose. Dostarlimab is not a new find in the medicine world. It is an immunotherapy drug used in the treatment of endometrial cancer. This was the first clinical investigation of whether the drug was effective against rectal cancer tumors or not.

As per the study, which was published on Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine, a total of 12 patients completed treatment with dostarlimab and underwent at least 6 months of follow-up. “All 12 patients (100%; 95% confidence interval, 74 to 100) had a clinical complete response, with no evidence of tumor on magnetic resonance imaging,” the study stated. Notably, all of the patients had rectal cancer in a locally advanced stage, along with a rare mutation called Mismatch Repair Deficiency (MMRd).

Researchers told The New York Times that cancer vanished in every single one of the patients - who were a part of this experiment— and remained undetectable by physical exam, endoscopy, PET scans or MRI scans.

Medical oncologist Luis Diaz Jr. from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), who is also the senior author of the new study reporting the results, said, “I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer.”

Usually, patients with such rectal tumors are expected to undergo chemotherapy and radiation therapy prior to surgical removal of cancer. While only a lucky few are able to experience complete recovery, for many patients, this gamut of treatments comes with long-lasting consequences that can last the rest of their life.

They can suffer life-altering bowel, bladder dysfunction, incontinence, infertility, sexual dysfunction, and even more. The patients who enrolled in this trial were lucky to both the therapy procedures and their associated side effects.

