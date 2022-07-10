Can’t Bargain? Techie Asking if He Can Bring His Mom For Salary Negotiations is Relatable

While we all have admitted at least once in our lives that our mothers are the best negotiators, it appears that a techie has taken this quite seriously. Creating a huge buzz online, a software engineer is suggesting the idea of bringing your mother during a salary negotiation, believing that this will crack out a better deal. Salary negotiation can feel like the end of the world if you are switching jobs. Often, a candidate starts the negotiation with high hopes, expecting to hear good news. However, most of the time end up accepting the offer made by the human resources.

Several people, who struggle at the negotiation table, tend to take the help of the seniors, experts, and even the internet to find a way out of this. But now, Nitesh Yadav, who is a software engineer, has sparked guffaws around the internet with his novel idea. Dropping a screenshot of his tweet on LinkedIn, Nitesh captioned his post with the hashtag “Underrated skill in tech", and said, “Can I bring my mother on salary negotiation call? She can definitely make a better deal". Then what? The post instantly went viral and users have a lot to say about it.

While many found Nitesh’s idea relatable, several suggested adding their fathers to the list. There were many who found it downright funny and couldn’t stop laughing. One user jokingly wrote, “Nitesh Yadav - you should be asking instead, ‘Can I bring both my wife and mother on a salary negotiation call?’ Can’t imagine the HR recruiter’s condition in such a scenario!" Another commented, “My amma will be like ‘Aree itna to Banta hai, beti ko dekho meri’." A third user wrote, “True! They have great negotiation skills. You might get some coriander and green chilli allowance as part of CTC." A fourth user questioned, “What If HR also brings his/her mom to represent and negotiate?"

So far, the post has garnered more than one lakh likes and over two thousand comments.

