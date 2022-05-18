Cara Delevingne's 'Strange' Behaviour at Billboard Music Awards Has Twitter Concerned

Cara Delevigne attended the Billboard Music Awards recently and her behaviour appeared “strange" to many social media users. Videos of Cara around Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat went viral after the actor-model was seen getting up to some questionable antics. Daily Star reported that Megan also appeared to have shared a photo from a fan account that edited Cara out of Megan’s picture with Doja Cat. Twitter users found Cara’s behaviour around Megan inappropriate. Several videos showed her holding the train of Megan’s dress, seemingly to help her get a good picture.

Recently, Cara Delevingne dropped jaws when she stepped out on the red carpet of MET Gala 2022. The actress-model stepped out for the night wearing a Christian Dior red double-breasted jacket but she soon stripped it off when she took the centre stage and unveiled her bare chest. She painted her body golden while covering her modesty with pasties. She accessorised her look with a gold body chain. Speaking about her look with Variety, Cara said, “I did a reveal of my b**bs, but not the n***le since I still have to hide those apparently."

