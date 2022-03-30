Carbon Star Dies Mysteriously While Emitting 6 Rings, Hourglass Structures

A team of researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of California has discovered a magnificent end to a marvellous, carbon-rich star known as V Hydrae. The scientists, using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA) and Hubble Space Telescope’s data noticed the star exhuming slowly-expanding molecular rings and two hour-glass shaped structures into space at high speeds. The study published in The Astrophysics Journal highlights the eccentric phenomenon that signals a rapid evolution of a star heading towards its end. V Hydrae, located at roughly 1,300 light-years from Earth in the constellation Hydra, is a carbon-rich asymptotic giant branch (AGB) star that has been a topic of keen interest for scientists. The star exhibits extremely-strong plasma eruptions every 8 and a half years approximately and has a nearly invisible companion star that is one of the factors inducing the plasma explosions.

“Our study dramatically confirms that the traditional model of how AGB stars die – though the mass ejection of fuel via a slow, relatively steady, spherical win over 100,000 years or more – is at best, incomplete, or at worst, incorrect,” said Raghvendra Sahai, principal researchers on the study, in a press release. Sahai added that in the case of V Hydrae, the combination of a nearby companion star is, to some degree, responsible for the presence of its six rings, and the high-speed outflows that compound into V Hydrae’s “miraculous death.”

Although the mechanism behind the six-rings and two hourglass-shaped structure is not known, researchers suspect that there is significant involvement of the companion star. “We suspect it might be related to the presence of orbiting companion stars, but it is difficult to explain that given the few-hundred-year interval between ring ejections. This star is providing a new and fascinating wrinkle to our understanding of how stars end their lives,” said Mark Morris, co-author of the study.

