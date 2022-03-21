Carbs, Fat, a Long List of Flavour Enhancers: Thread Explains Why Doritos is So Addictive

Why is Doritos chips so addictive? A Twitter thread explains what goes into the chips to make them so good that you cannot stop at one. It’s all the magic of carbohydrates and fat put in the correct proportion. It’s also a long list of flavour enhancers. Check out the fascinating thread:

“A common junk food trait is the combination of fat and sugar. In nature, these compounds are rarely found combined. There are a myriad of ways to mix them in standard cooking but the snack industry turned the combo of sugar and fat into a science. Here are 6 ways Doritos do it:"

“Speaking of fat and sugar, Doritos have nearly a perfectly balanced mix. The top 2 ingredients are corn (carb) and vegetable oils (fat). The calories in a Doritos chip is split almost exactly 50/50 between carb and fat (each bag has 3 ears of corn)."

“Humans have developed a craving for compounds that come out of the cooking process. Doritos satisfies this craving by hitting you with multiple levels of cooking:"

“A Doritos chip is dusted w/ a long list of flavour enhancers:

◻️MSG

◻️Sugar, Salt

◻️disodium inosinate / guanylate

◻️garlic/pepper/tomato/onion powder

This mix is called “non-specific aroma". No flavor is dominant enough to cause satiety (feeling full)."

“So much cheese. Doritos are loaded w/ real cheese: romano, cheddar and parmesan (it uses milk from 10k cows a year).

When digested, cheese releases a compound called casomorphim which attaches to the same brain receptors as heroin. This leads to a satisfying dopamine hit."

“A Doritos bite starts with a crunch but quickly dissolves in your mouth. This is a phenomenon known as “vanishing caloric density". The feeing of food “vanishingly in your mouth signals to the brain that you “need" more."

TLDR: A Doritos bag ends w/ a bang and leaves us wanting more.

