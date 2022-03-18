Card Today, Lettuce Tomorrow: Telangana Man's Wedding Invites Can Grow into Plants

A man from Telangana has invited guests to his marriage through eco-friendly cards. These cards, which have seeds embedded in them, are made by a company at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Upon being soaked in water for an hour, the cards yield seeds that can be planted in pots. Praveen from Nirmal district wanted people to remember his wedding and also to contribute to the environment. The seeds will grow into plants if they are watered every day. Besides this, he also printed the photos of leaders like Bhagat Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Kumarambhim and Swami Vivekananda on the card.

Advertisement

“The cards have the seeds of plants like rose, basil, lettuce and other flowers and leafy vegetables. I wanted my wedding card to be innovative and useful. When I heard that someone is making these cards in Tamil Nadu, I ordered them. I spent Rs 50 on each card," he told News18.

Three years ago, V Abdurahiman, MLA of Tanur in Kerala, was in news for designing a wedding invite embedded with seeds for his daughter’s wedding. Last year, seed-embedded Ganesh idols were a favourite with devotees. The Idols can be immersed in a pot filled with water and once the seed starts to germinate, they can be planted in our surroundings for them to grow into trees.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.