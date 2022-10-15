Cartoon Network Has This To Say to #RIPCartoonNetwork Trend on Twitter

Ardent fans of Cartoon Network recently flooded Twitter with emotional notes, bidding farewell to the television channel. This after the channel announced that it’s merging with Warner Brothers Animation. The channel has been a source of nostalgia for people growing up in the 90s and the merger was perceived as the end of Cartoon Network, leading to ‘#RIPCartoonNetwork’ trending on social media. This trend caught the attention of the Cartoon Network management team, and they have now assured fans that they are not hanging their boots anytime soon.

The official Twitter handle of Cartoon Network has now laid rumours of the channel going out of business to rest. In fact, they also assured the audience of more enjoyable content. In a tweet, they said, “You all, we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30. To our fans: We’re not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. More to come soon!"

Advertisement

They also took a fun jibe at the trend that had declared them dead, with a witty reply on their own thread.

As soon as the channel assured its fans that it was staying, some fans urged the channel to go back to making quality content like in the 90s instead of the content that it now produces.

Advertisement

There have been no official announcements or statements about the favourite channel of 90s kids shutting down. The news of the merger, along with rumours of large-scale layoffs by Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG), sparked speculations that Cartoon Network might shut down soon.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

A report by Variety stated that even after merging into one division, the three brands – Warner Bros. Animation, Hanna-Barbera Studios and Cartoon Network Animation – will maintain their individual identities. It appears that the consolidation won’t have much of an impact on the kind of content they produce. Despite some major changes in staffing, the output will remain the same, suggests the report.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here