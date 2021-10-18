Cartoons Like Peppa Pig May be Encouraging Bad Behavior Among Kids: Expert

Sophie Giles, a parenting and behavioural consultant, recently claimed that watching cartoons like Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Bluey, Fireman Sam, and Little Princess endlessly may cause long-term damage to your child’s brain. The expert further raised concerns about how these cartoons could be promoting negative behaviour among your kids and doing more harm than good.

Using the popular cartoon Peppa Pig as an example of showing bad behaviour among little ones, Sophie said, “The condescending manner in which cartoon’s main character Peppa speaks to her Daddy Pig and how the characters stress that dialogue is disturbing."

Questioning the director of the cartoon, Sophie further said, “How could the director even allow that to happen? Cartoons like this can skew what your child comes away with – and you know, kids love it!"

Further speaking about another cartoon, PAW Patrol, Sophie said that it promotes gender skewing and stereotyping which leads to poor role modelling among children.

Sophie said, “If you watch PAW Patrol, there’s only one female character called Skye. She’s all dressed in pink and comparison, to all of the other characters, she is shown as a bit wussy."

“Although children love cartoons, it’s not the most ideal and helpful message. And it is big for a reason."

Sophie also raised concerns regarding Little Princess for its portrayal of the bratty behaviour of the character.

Later advising on the condition, Sophie explained that parents should ideally preview programs themselves before allowing their child to watch the show regularly.

Parents should examine long series that their child could potentially get hooked to. The parents should also not rely on child settings of OTT apps.

