'Casteist' Scene from Ranveer Singh's '83' Draws Ire Online, Twitter Debates Quota

Societal demarcations based on caste have plagued the Indian society since ages now. As much as we deny its existence, it continues to creep in manifesting itself under many forms. The Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’, which tells the saga of Indian cricket team’s historic win in 1983 World Cup has been getting accolades from everyone for its perfect casting, acting and attention to details. But along with it, one particular scene from the movie has drawn backlash from internet users.

The particular scene which has faced ire on social media involves Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev and Jiiva as K Srikkanth as they are seen discussing an outcome of a cricket match the Men in Blue have just won. The narrative that has been going on in is that the players won the match by crook and not hard work to which a teammate insists that Kapil Dev gives a fitting reply to their critics. And in doing so, Jiiva’s character says, “We have come here by sheer hard work, and not due to some quota system."

The tone deaf dialogue has not gone down well with many on the internet and people called out the film’s actors and makers for such a blatant offensive remark against quota.

One user seemed to think the dialogue was about a different issue.

Calls from social media to boycott the film aside, the Kabir Khan-directed film seems to be having a tough time recovering costs, more so because of the Covid-19 related restrictions implemented, thanks to Omicron threat.

Makers of the movie have also taken to social media to urge the government to reassess and loosen up rules for cinema halls, given how the past year has been challenging for many associated with the film industry.

