Cat Hidden in the Picture Leaves Internet Baffled. Can You Spot it?

An apparently simple photo of a house’s backyard has left social media users baffled. Reason? The image has a cat that almost no one is able to spot. The picture posted by a Twitter user shows a backyard with a manicured lawn, shed, wheelbarrow and seating area, with a fence behind. The only thing that missed the eye is a cat. Despite the assurance that the feline was hiding somewhere in the frame, many social media users were unable to find the cat and were left scratching their heads. Wanna give it a try?

The picture went viral on the internet with hundreds of comments. “I can’t find it," wrote a user. Another said that attempts of finding the animal in the photo almost made them forget what a cat even looks like.

“I feel that there is no cat here," read one of the comments.

While some users claimed that they might have spotted the cat but no one seemed to be completely convinced. “This was a really tough one and I’m not even 100% sure I got it, but the comments seem to think what I was thinking," said one person.

Check some other reactions:

Could you spot it?

Speaking to Newsweek, the cat owner, Lee Oman, revealed that the pet was hiding between the wheelbarrow and the shed. Oman said that he had taken the picture for his partner and daughter. “I didn’t know anything about the Twitter account at that point, my partner told me about it later. I took it from just inside the extension of our kitchen," he added.

Oman revealed that his cat was not used to hiding and maybe it did not do it intentionally.

This, of course, is not the first such puzzle photo to have gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a Reddit photo featuring a cat hiding in the living room of a house had created a stir on the internet.

