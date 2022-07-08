Cat Owners, Are You Listening? US Scientists Need Your Help to Study Feline Behaviour

Scientists in California, the US need cat-owner volunteers for a new research project studying their pet’s behaviours and their knowledge of training methods. The study, conducted by scientists from the Animal Welfare Epidemiology Lab at the University of California Davis, will explore the socialization of cats through the lenses of their owners. Attempting to understand the importance of the owner’s role in aspects of a cat socialization, the study aims to aim to improve the relationship between humans and the feline, reported Gizmodo. “Socialization here refers to the introduction of the animal to new people, places, and objects. This includes everything from kitten socialization programs (often called ‘kitten kindergarten’) to adult cats going on adventures with their owner," said project researcher Jennifer Link, a PhD student at the lab.

The data collected from the response of volunteers will then be shared with shelters, cat behaviourists, and the public to make cat socialization more accessible.

Unlike dogs, studying cats and their behavioural pattern is not common or easy. Cats tend to be more anxious in an unfamiliar environment, which means their behaviour inside a protected environment like a lab is tend to be very different from how they usually behave.

Hence, this citizen-based study could play a pivotal role in bridging the gap in research on cats’ behaviours and give the best way forward to improve cat-human bonds from an early age.

The survey team is looking for nearly 2,500 survey responses in total and expects to come up with the finding in the next 1 to 1.5 years. The survey program is open to cat owners in the USA only.

Last year, the researchers recruited volunteers who owned two cats. The volunteers were required to look at videos on the internet, as part of a project to study how well owners could read feline body language.

The study focused on understanding the owners’ ability to pick up the feline’s behaviour, especially whether or not they could predict when the cats were about to lash out at their other roommates.

