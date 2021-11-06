Caught in the Act: Alarm System in Patna ATM Lands 3 Robbers in Jail

In an amusing incident that took place in Patna, three robbers trying to dismantle an ATM and rob cash out of it were caught red-handed on Thursday morning and arrested. So what exactly gave them away? A security alarm system, it turns out, The alarm ended up alerting the bank’s headquarter in Navi Mumbai, police said and resulted in the local authorities arresting the trio in the act of robbery. The miscreants had targeted a Indusland Bank ATM at the Alpana market under Patliputra police station area and reached there in the early hours of Thursday morning, a report in Hindustan Times said.

A police officer said that as soon as the robbers started cutting open the ATM machine with their tools, an alarm was activated that sent an alert to the bank’s headquarters in Navi Mumbai who immediately ended up informing the Patna police about the robbery.

Advertisement

The trio have been identified as Shatrughan Kumar, Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Kumar, who reside in Gosai Tola of Patna. A local cop told HT that two of he robbers went inside the ATM while another cop stood guarding the place.

However a month ago, another such daring robbery took place where armed robbers stole Rs 20 lakh from the Nissing branch of Bank of Baroda in Haryana’s Karnal after locking employees and consumers in strong rooms. Police officials weren’t so lucky to grab the robbers this time as the CCTV footage of the robbery has been recovered, but the thieves are still at large. The robbers targeted the bank in a movie-style heist and escaped from there after stealing about Rs 20 lakh in cash. While one robber stayed outside the bank, the remaining two took all the money from the cashier at gunpoint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.