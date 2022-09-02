Caught On Cam: Grandparents Steal Plant From Mall, Internet Calls Them 'Bonnie and Clyde'

Many videos of thieves getting caught while stealing are widely seen on the internet. A similar video doing rounds on social media shows an elderly couple stealing a plant from inside a shopping mall. While the couple flicked the plant in a sly manner, they had no clue that a bystander managed to record them as they carried out their plan. The video of the incident, which was shared online on the Instagram page of Pubity, went viral in no time.

The clip begins with the elderly couple standing next to a plant pod placed beside the escalator. The two calmly look around to see if the coast is clear and make sure no one notices them, while the woman removes a paper bag from her purse. She quickly takes out a tiny portion of the plant, seemingly to make it grow in her house, but generously leaves most of the plant intact. After completing the plan, the elderly couple quietly walks away. Meanwhile, the bystander who managed to record the incident captioned the video as “Grandparents stealing a plant from the mall."

In addition to this, the Instagram page called them “Bonnie and Clyde". For those unaware, the American couple garnered massive attention from the Press for their criminal activities and gang operations during the Great Depression. They were known for bank robberies and also stole from small stores and funeral homes. The internet is now hailing the elderly couple as the cute version of Bonnie and Clyde. Watch the viral clip below:

The video went so viral that it has also caught the attention of Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who dropped a like on the clip. Meanwhile, the viral video has garnered over 4 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of netizens responded to the clip in the most hilarious manner, while one user said, “This is the heist of the century," another added, “I love how they’re like ‘yeah we didn’t get caught, let’s get outta here.’" A netizen wrote, “That’s my type of shoplifting when I get old," meanwhile, one more joined, “They took a cutting, I’m sure no one would mind."

The couple’s identity remains unknown but the video has made many break out in laughter.

