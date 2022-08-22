Caught On Cam: Rare Black Panther Spotted by Safari-Goers at Pench Tiger Reserve

A black Panther was spotted in the Pench Tiger Reserve located in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. Several tourists at the site captured the big cat leaping quickly through the forest road on their cameras, while they were on a safari. The rare sighting was a treat for the lovers of The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling which is filmed in the same region of the state. In the series, the protagonist Mowgli’s best friend Bagheera is depicted as a black Panther, just like the one that was spotted.

The short clip was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Pench Tiger Reserve. “Gone in a flash!! Leopards are also superfast & highly agile. Check out how swiftly our Baghera made a dash across the forest road. Video courtesy: Ms. Haritika," read the caption.

A few hours before this rare sighting, the Pench Tiger Reserve shared another video of the black cat quietly moving through the lush greenery of the forest. Sharing the clip, they wrote, “Black Leopard is also referred as Ghost of the Jungle,coz of its color n fiery eyes. Imagine him watching u in the drakness of night when it’s body is invisible due to black colour N only it’s two eyes floating in the dark.. Chilling!!"

The Pench Tiger Reserve was established in 1965 as a wildlife sanctuary and was given the status of a national park in 1975. Plenty of wildlife aficionados come to this popular national park to spot their favourite characters from The Jungle Book like Akela- The Indian Wolf, Raksha- the female Wolf, Baloo- Sloth Bear, and the vicious Shere Khan- Bengal Tiger.

Also called the black panther or jaguar, the black leopard is seemingly found in regions with high rainfall and dense foliage. In India, their existence has been reported in the North East region and the Western Ghats. Interestingly, the leopard gets its dark colour due to ‘melanism’, which is a condition wherein the whole skin of the animal turns black in colour.

